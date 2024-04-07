Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $53.17 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $53,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. 291,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.