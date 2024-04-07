Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $71.42 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617,177 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of CMS Energy worth $71,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.