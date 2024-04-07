Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $95.41 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,767 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of L3Harris Technologies worth $95,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $208.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

