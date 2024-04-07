Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Eastman Chemical worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,767. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.