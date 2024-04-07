Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNFree Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Eastman Chemical worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,767. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

