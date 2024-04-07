Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $67.15 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,528,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,149,000. Ovintiv accounts for 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 2,154,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.