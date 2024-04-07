Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103,502 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $97,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

TGT traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $171.77. 2,326,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

