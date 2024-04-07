Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 18,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $49,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,473,000 after acquiring an additional 164,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,695,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

