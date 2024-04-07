Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 991,245 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 991,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,353,000. Revvity accounts for about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,301,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $12,830,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 643,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

