Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 234,733 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,733 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $89,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.94. 424,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average is $246.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

