Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,013,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.