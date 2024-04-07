Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 13,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.54. 994,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

