Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $45,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

XEL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,407. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

