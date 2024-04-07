Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

