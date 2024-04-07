Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 645,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 185,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

