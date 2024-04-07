Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.76% of Chemed worth $66,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

