Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $131.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.40.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

