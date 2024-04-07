Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.60

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and traded as low as $22.15. Chorus shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1,307 shares.

Chorus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

