Christopher Humphrey Acquires 30,000 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,219.43).

RM Price Performance

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.86 million, a PE ratio of -112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57. RM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Get RM alerts:

About RM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.