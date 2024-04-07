Christopher Humphrey Acquires 30,000 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,219.43).
RM Price Performance
Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.86 million, a PE ratio of -112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57. RM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.18).
About RM
Featured Stories
