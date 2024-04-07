Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $90,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $252.90 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.