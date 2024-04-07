Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.90. 1,265,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

