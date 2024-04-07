CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.38.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

