CIBC Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.35.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is 175.00%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
