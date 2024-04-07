Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.