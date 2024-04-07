Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of C stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.