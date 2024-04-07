Citigroup Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $60.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

