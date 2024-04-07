Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $406.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $362.00 to $406.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $351.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

