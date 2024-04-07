Citigroup Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $38.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

