City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 24th

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -80.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on City Office REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at City Office REIT

In related news, Director Michael Mazan acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 656,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.