CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $229.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.64.

NASDAQ CME opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

