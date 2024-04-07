CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $72,301.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $72,301.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,971. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.