Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,350 ($29.50) target price on the stock.

CCH opened at GBX 2,392 ($30.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,616.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,422.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,289.96.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,681.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 541 shares of company stock worth $1,311,569 and have sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

