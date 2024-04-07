Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $481.86 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,584,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,584,972.13 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65060726 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $325.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

