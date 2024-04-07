Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.88. 3,463,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,645. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

