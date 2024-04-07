Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

