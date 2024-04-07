Comparing Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) and The Competition

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cadrenal Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadrenal Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -128.67% -117.76% Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors -2,617.68% -194.57% -28.37%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -$8.36 million -0.81 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $149.89 million -4.72

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors 6220 18382 44161 913 2.57

Cadrenal Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 526.12%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.19%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cadrenal Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

