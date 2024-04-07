Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £88,010 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($33.99), for a total value of £88,010 ($110,482.05).

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,718 ($34.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Computacenter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,982 ($37.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,852.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,733.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,571.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,046.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.96) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.05) price target for the company.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Further Reading

