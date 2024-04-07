Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.60 billion 2.41 $90.65 million $2.69 42.74 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 2 3 0 2.60 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integer and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $114.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.68% 10.80% 5.48% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Risk & Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats Precision Optics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

