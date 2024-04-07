Contrasting Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Propel Media and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propel Media N/A N/A N/A Stagwell -0.09% 7.38% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Propel Media and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propel Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Stagwell has a consensus target price of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 40.57%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Propel Media.

This table compares Propel Media and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propel Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $2.53 billion 0.61 $130,000.00 ($0.03) -192.33

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Propel Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stagwell beats Propel Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc. operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers. It primarily serves its advertising to users who are part of its owned and operated member-based network. The company also operates DeepIntent platform, which provides a data-driven approach to programmatic advertising that integrates into its data management platform. Propel Media, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

