CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 1,725,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

