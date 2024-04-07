Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 3.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Coupang Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.32. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

