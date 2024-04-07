Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

