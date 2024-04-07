Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.