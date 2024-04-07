Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 283,408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 279,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

