Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

