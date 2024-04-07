Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVE stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

