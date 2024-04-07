Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 727,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 95,377 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.