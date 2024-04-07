Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,706,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $238.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

