Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWB stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $259.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.