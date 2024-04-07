Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,747,000.

FTSM opened at $59.65 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

