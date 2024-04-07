Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $287.69 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $287.69 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

